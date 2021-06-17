Euro 2020: Benjamin Pavard did not have concussion, says UEFA

UEFA says it has accepted the France team’s explanation that Benjamin Pavard did not sustain a concussion in the European Championship match against Germany.

Pavard said after Tuesday’s game he felt knocked out for about 10 to 15 seconds by a challenge from Robin Gosens.

It raised concern that the French team’s medical staff ignored UEFA’s concussion protocol by letting the defender continue playing. France won 1-0.

READ | Euro 2020: Scotland looking to upset 'star-studded' England, Rashford eyeing first start

UEFA tournament director Martin Kallen says “we got the confirmation from the French team doctors that he had no concussion.”

Kallen says that was checked by UEFA medial officials and accepted.

UEFA says Pavard “will nevertheless continue to be closely monitored over the coming days.”