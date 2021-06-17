Home Euro News Euro 2020: Benjamin Pavard did not have concussion, says UEFA It raised concern that the French team’s medical staff ignored UEFA’s concussion protocol by letting the defender continue playing. France won 1-0. AP 17 June, 2021 19:33 IST Benjamin Pavard of France receives medical treatment after being fouled by Robin Gosens (Not pictured) of Germany during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match on Tuesday. - Getty Images AP 17 June, 2021 19:33 IST UEFA says it has accepted the France team’s explanation that Benjamin Pavard did not sustain a concussion in the European Championship match against Germany.Pavard said after Tuesday’s game he felt knocked out for about 10 to 15 seconds by a challenge from Robin Gosens.It raised concern that the French team’s medical staff ignored UEFA’s concussion protocol by letting the defender continue playing. France won 1-0.READ | Euro 2020: Scotland looking to upset 'star-studded' England, Rashford eyeing first start UEFA tournament director Martin Kallen says “we got the confirmation from the French team doctors that he had no concussion.”Kallen says that was checked by UEFA medial officials and accepted.UEFA says Pavard “will nevertheless continue to be closely monitored over the coming days.” Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :