EURO 2020: Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma named player of the tournament

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma claimed the player of the tournament award at the UEFA EURO 2020 on Sunday.

Donnarumma starred in a second consecutive penalty shootout as Italy beat England 3-2 on spot-kicks after the teams were tied 1-1 after extra time in the final.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper had saved back-to-back penalties from English youngsters Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka to seal the deal for the Italians. In the semifinal against Spain, he had stopped Alvaro Morata's final penalty to take his side into the summit clash.

Donnarumma ended the tournament with three clean sheets, having conceded just four goals. He follows the likes of Matthias Sammer (1996 - Germany), Zinedine Zidane (2000 - France), Theodoros Zagorakis (2004 - Greece), Xavi (2008 - Spain), Andres Iniesta (2012 - Spain) and Antoine Griezmann (2016 - France) in winning the MVP award.