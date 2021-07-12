Euro News

EURO 2020: England's Jordan Pickford wins Golden Glove

England star Jordan Pickford won the Golden Glove award for the goalkeeper with most clean sheets at the 2021 European Championships (EURO 2020) on Sunday.

12 July, 2021 04:04 IST

England shot-stopper Jordan Pickford ended EURO 2020 with five clean sheets and 16 saves in seven matches (File Photo).   -  Getty Images

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford won the Golden Glove award at the 2021 European Championships after guiding his country to a runner-up finish in the tournament.

The Everton shot-stopper had conceded just two goals in the competition, racking up five clean sheets in the process. He was one of England's best players, having been criticised by several pundits ahead of EURO 2020.

His closest competitors were Belgium's Thibaut Courtois and Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had kept three clean sheets each.

Pickford was part of an England backline, which was phenomenal throughout the Euros. The team hadn't conceded a single goal till the quarterfinals.

Here are the top-five goalkeepers of the tournament:

PositionPlayerClean SheetsSavesGoals Conceded
1.Jordan Pickford (POR)5162
2Thibaut Courtois (BEL)3143
3.Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA)394
4.Tomas Vaclik (CZE)2144
5.Robin Olsen (SWE)2124

