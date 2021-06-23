Home Euro News Euro 2020: Claesson winner helps Sweden finish top of Group E after defeat of Poland EURO 2020: In the knockout stage, Group E table-topper Sweden will face one of the third-placed sides in Glasgow on June 29. Reuters 23 June, 2021 23:42 IST Emil Forsberg celebrates with teammates after scoring Sweden's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group E match against Poland at Saint Petersburg Stadium - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 23 June, 2021 23:42 IST Sweden topped Group E and sent Poland home from the European Championship on Wednesday with a stoppage time winner to make it 3-2 in one of the tournament's most exciting games.Sweden appeared to be cruising after Emil Forsberg scored the second fastest goal in Euros' history a mere 82 seconds in, followed by a second-half breakaway strike.AS IT HAPPENEDBut Poland's Robert Lewandowski, who hit the bar twice in the first half, narrowed Sweden's lead two minutes later with a curling shot from outside the edge of the penalty area, then got a second in the 84th minute to set up a thrilling finale.Viktor Claesson got Sweden's winner in stoppage time.In the knockout stage, Sweden will face one of the third-placed sides in Glasgow on June 29.Spain, which beat Slovakia 5-0 in the other Group E game to come second, will meet Croatia in Copenhagen on June 28. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :