Christian Eriksen moved to hospital, stablised: UEFA Play was stopped just minutes before the half-time whistle when players signalled the medical team to come onto the pitch to attend to Eriksen, who collapsed inside the Finland half. Team Sportstar 12 June, 2021 23:04 IST Paramedics using a stretcher to take out of the pitch Denmark's Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool) - AP Team Sportstar 12 June, 2021 23:04 IST Denmark star Christian Eriksen has been transferred to the hospital and stabilised after collapsing on the field in Copenhagen during a match at the European Championship.UEFA said, "Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams, and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency.— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021 Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended "due to a medical emergency." UEFA suspends Denmark vs Finland match after Christian Eriksen collapses A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.Eriksen's agent told NPO Radio 1 that the footballer was able to breathe and talk.