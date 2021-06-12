Christian Eriksen moved to hospital, stablised: UEFA

Denmark star Christian Eriksen has been transferred to the hospital and stabilised after collapsing on the field in Copenhagen during a match at the European Championship.

UEFA said, "Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams, and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

UEFA suspends Denmark vs Finland match after Christian Eriksen collapses

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

Eriksen's agent told NPO Radio 1 that the footballer was able to breathe and talk.