EURO 2020: UEFA suspends Denmark vs Finland match after Christian Eriksen collapses

The European Championship game in Copenhagen between Denmark and Finland was suspended on Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

The match was stopped just minutes before half-time when players signalled the medical team to come onto the pitch to attend to Eriksen, who collapsed inside the Finland half.

Eriksen remained unmoved as the players and fans appeared visibly upset at the nature of the incident. Some of the Denmark players circled Eriksen so he could receive treatment in privacy.

With the half-time whistle not blown, the Finland players began to walk off the pitch in the 55th minute.

Eriksen was carried off in a stretcher with the Denmark players surrounding him with a white cloth.