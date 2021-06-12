Home Euro News EURO 2020: Christian Eriksen collapses, play stopped between Denmark and Finland Play was stopped just minutes before the half-time whistle when players signalled the medical team to come onto the pitch to attend to Eriksen, who collapsed inside the Finland half. AFP 12 June, 2021 22:18 IST Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Stuart Franklin/Pool via AP) - AP AFP 12 June, 2021 22:18 IST Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half.Danish players were in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline. The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency.— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021 "The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," UEFA said in a short statement.The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital went silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his teammates gathering around him. EURO 2020: UEFA suspends Denmark vs Finland match after Christian Eriksen collapses After around 15 minutes, Eriksen was stretchered off the field, followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland's players also left the pitch.The fans in the stadium, who were celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium, sat silently in their seats, waiting for news of Eriksen's condition to filter through. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :