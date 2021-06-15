Home Euro News Ronaldo dazzles in Portugal's 3-0 victory over Hungary Cristiano Ronaldo struck a brace to become the leading goalscorer in the history of the European Championship as Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 to get its Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start. Reuters Budapest 15 June, 2021 23:46 IST Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's 3-0 win over Hungary in their Euro 2020 game on Tuesday. - Reuters Reuters Budapest 15 June, 2021 23:46 IST Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated becoming the first player to appear in five European Championships with a brace as his side got its title defence off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over a determined Hungary on Tuesday.FOLLOW LIVE| Euro 2020 LIVE: Germany takes on world champion France Ronaldo's 87th-minute penalty after a foul on Rafa Silva meant he overtook Michel Platini for most European Championship goals scored, taking his tally to 10, after Raphael Guerreiro's deflected goal had given them the lead three minutes earlier.PORTUGAL VS HUNGARY - HIGHLIGHTSRonaldo, who missed a sitter in the first half, then delivered the final blow to a spirited Hungary side with a goal after a brilliant Portugal move in stoppage time.Before Portugal's goal rush, Hungary thought it had snatched a first win over the visitor in its 14th meeting much to the delight of a packed stadium when Szabolcs Schon had the ball in the net. But the winger's effort was disallowed for offside in the build-up. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :