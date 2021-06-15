Euro 2020 Germany vs France LIVE score & updates: Mbappe and Benzema in France XI, Germany's Werner benched

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the EURO 2020 Germany vs France clash as Joachim Low's side takes on Didier Deschamps' world champions at the Allianz Arena.

11:40: No major surprises in the starting line-ups named by the two managers. Olivier Giroud, who has been having a tiff with Kylian Mbappe, finds himself on the France bench while Timo Werner does not make it to the Germany XI.

France will start with a formidable frontine of Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe for the first time in a competitive match. Deschamps, whose side is unbeaten in its last 16 competitive outings, also opted for midfielder Adrien Rabiot instead of Corentin Tolisso.

Germany coach Low, in his last tournament in charge after 15 years at the helm, has opted for a 3-4-3 formation with Thomas Mueller in a forward role and Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry on the wings. A three-man backline is reinforced by holding midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens.

A brewing feud between France strikers Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud has gone public, potentially threatening team unity. - AFP

11:30pm: TEAM NEWS!

Germany starting XI: Neuer, Rudiger, Hummels, Ginter, Kimmich, Kroos, Gundogan, Gosens, Havertz, Werner, Gnabry, Muller

France starting XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Rabiot, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema

11:25pm: Team news in five minutes! How do you think the two sides will line-up?

11:16pm: Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has just become the top goal-scorer in the Euro Cup's history! He scores twice for defending champion Portugal to help his side to a comfortable 3-0 win over Hungary. More on his record here - Cristiano Ronaldo becomes top goal-scorer in EURO history

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Hungary in their their Euro 2020 game on Tuesday. - Reuters

11:10pm: France captain Hugo Lloris says he expects a difficult first match against the Germans -

11pm: Here's a stat to ponder over - Germany has never lost its opening group match at the Euro Cup. The Die Mannschaft have won five and drawn as many and have won each of their last three opening games without conceding a goal!

Joachim Low will look to begin his side's Euro 2020 campaign with a win, in what will be his final assignment with the German national team. - AFP

10:50pm: France coach Didier Deschamps said it is not just his own side's attacking threat that can cause problems as he prepares to take on Germany at Euro 2020 in Munich on Tuesday. Much has been made of the firepower Deschamps has at his disposal ahead of France's Euro 2020 opener against Germany, with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema back in the squad and set to line up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in attack.

But Deschamps, who is looking to become the first person ever to win the World Cup and European Championships as player and manager this summer, said Germany has plenty of attacking options to worry his side's defence, too - Deschamps wary of Germany attacking threat

France coach Didier Deschamps during a press conference on June 14. - HANDOUT via REUTERS

10:40pm: Here are Germany and France's complete Euro 2020 squads -

GERMANY Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp Defenders: Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, ﻿Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, ﻿Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, ﻿Toni Kroos, ﻿﻿Jamal Musiala, ﻿﻿﻿Florian Neuhaus, Leroy Sane Forwards: Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller,﻿ Kevin Volland, Timo Werner

FRANCE Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba , Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema,﻿ Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram



Germany faces daunting task against France

Germany will have no time to soak up the atmosphere in front of a home crowd at the Euros when it hosts world champion France in Munich on Tuesday, with coach Joachim Loew's untested team facing the tournament favourites in its Group F opener.

Germany's shock first round exit from the 2018 World Cup triggered an overhaul of the team. But in his final tournament before stepping down after 15 years, Loew has recalled some of the players he had axed after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the overhauled squad failed to get the desired results.

With 2014 world champions Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels back in the squad after more than two years, Germany will be considered as the underdog when its largely untested line-up face its powerful neighbour.

What Germany will need to do first is lock down its defence against a formidable French frontline, arguably the best in the world at the moment.

With European champion Portugal awaiting next in its group before their final game against Hungary, avoiding defeat could prove decisive for Germany in its 'group of death'.

"France would not have become world champions if they did not have top defenders," said Germany forward Timo Werner.

"Players who go into the one-on-ones like N'Golo Kante or Benjamin Pavard. There is a reason why they are tournament favourites.

"And then in attack the trio with (Kylian) Mbappe, (Antoine) Griezmann and (Karim) Benzema is just world class. When you have players like that in a team then it is just outstanding."

Benzema has recovered from a minor injury sustained in a friendly win over Bulgaria on Tuesday and is fit for their opener.

The Germans, who will have the support of up to 14,000 spectators, will most likely play a three-man backline with Hummels in the centre, while holding midfielders Robin Gosens and Joshua Kimmich will add further safety.

"We have to see what is good for us, what we need and what our strengths are," said Germany assistant coach Marcus Sorg. "Secondly we have to see how we can take the strengths of the French team out of the game.

"We have to try , even against France to put our own strengths onto the pitch."

What the Germans are unlikely to have is an out-and-out forward with Mueller set to operate in that role with Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz on either side.

"At the end of the day it can be one single situation that could secure success for the team," Sorg said. "That is why it is worth putting in the work, and our players have understood that."