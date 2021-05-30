Euro 2020: Full match schedule and fixtures

The European Championship will be played across 11 major cities across Europe -- a first of its kind in the 60-year history of the tournament -- from June 11. (June 12 12:30am in India)

The host cities for the Euro 2020 are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg

Here is the complete list of fixtures and schedule of the Euro 2020.

Group stage fixtures are as follows (All timings are in IST)

June 12, Saturday (IST)

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:30 am, Rome)

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:30 pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:30pm, Copenhagen)

June 13, Sunday (IST)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

Group D: England vs Croatia (6:30 pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

June 14, Monday (IST)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:30 pm, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

June 15, Tuesday (IST)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:30 am, Seville)

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 16, Wednesday (IST)

Group F: France vs Germany (12:30 am, Munich)

Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 pm, Baku)

June 17, Thursday (IST)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Rome)

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 18, Friday (IST)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Glasgow)

June 19, Saturday (IST)

Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 am, London)

Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 am, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 am, Munich)

June 20, Sunday (IST)

Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 am, Seville)

Group A: Italy vs Wales (6:30 pm, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:30 pm, Baku)

June 21, Monday (IST)

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

June 22, Tuesday (IST)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:30 am, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

June 23, Wednesday (IST)

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (12:30 am, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

June 24, Thursday (IST)

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:30 am, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (12:30 am, Budapest)

The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16. The teams will have a rest day on June 25.

Round of 16 (IST)

June 26, Saturday

2A vs 2B (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

June 27, Sunday (IST)

1A vs 2C (12:30 am, London)

1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 28, Monday (IST)

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 am, Seville)

2D vs 2E (21:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday (IST)

1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 am, Bucharest)

1D vs 2F (21:30 pm, London)

June 30, Wednesday (IST)

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 am, Glasgow)

All the winners will progress to the quarterfinals. The reams will have a rest day on July 1.

Quarterfinals

July 2, Friday (IST)

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

July 3, Saturday (IST)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 am, Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (21:30 pm, Baku)

July 4, Sunday (IST)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 am, Rome)

The winners from the last-eight stage will advance to the semifinals. The teams will have rest days on July 5 and 6.

Semifinals

July 7, Wednesday (IST)

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 am, London)

July 8, Thursday (IST)

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 am, London)

And then there were two! The two finalists will have three rest days between July 9 11 before the final.

Final

July 12, Monday (IST)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 am, London)