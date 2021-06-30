EURO 2020: Full quarterfinal fixtures, teams qualified, timings in IST and GMT

The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 63-year history of the tournament.

At the end of the round of 16 stage, we are now left with eight teams who have qualified for the quarterifnals.

Quarterfinals schedule

Match no. Match Venue IST GMT QF 1 Switzerland vs Spain Krestovskey Stadium, St. Petersburg July 2, 9:30 pm July 2, 4 pm QF 2 Belgium vs Italy Allianz Arena, Munich July 3, 12:30 am July 2, 7 pm QF 3 Czech Republic vs Denmark Olympic Stadium, Baku July 3, 9:30 pm July 3, 4 pm QF 4 Ukraine vs England Stadio Olimpico, Rome June 4, 12:30 am July 3, 7 pm

Semifinals draw