EURO 2020: Full quarterfinal fixtures, teams qualified, timings in IST and GMT EURO 2020: Here is the full schedule of the quarterfinal fixtures of the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament. Team Sportstar 30 June, 2021 03:04 IST The EURO 2020 quarterfinals will be played between June 2 and June 3. - AP Team Sportstar 30 June, 2021 03:04 IST The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 63-year history of the tournament.At the end of the round of 16 stage, we are now left with eight teams who have qualified for the quarterifnals.RELATED | FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGEREAD | EURO 2020 Golden Boot: Top goalscorers standings Quarterfinals scheduleMatch no.MatchVenueISTGMTQF 1Switzerland vs SpainKrestovskey Stadium, St. PetersburgJuly 2, 9:30 pmJuly 2, 4 pmQF 2Belgium vs ItalyAllianz Arena, MunichJuly 3, 12:30 amJuly 2, 7 pmQF 3Czech Republic vs DenmarkOlympic Stadium, BakuJuly 3, 9:30 pmJuly 3, 4 pmQF 4Ukraine vs EnglandStadio Olimpico, RomeJune 4, 12:30 amJuly 3, 7 pmSemifinals drawMatch no.MatchVenueISTGMTSF 1Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1Wembley, LondonJuly 7, 12:30 amJuly 6, 7 pmSF 2Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3Wembley, LondonJuly 8, 12:30 amJuly 7, 7 pm