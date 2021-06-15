Cristiano Ronaldo becomes top goal-scorer in EURO history

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Michel Platini as the leading goal scorer in the history of the European Championships. Ronaldo now has 11 goals in 22 matches spread across five editions.

The forward achieved the milestone during his team's opening match against Hungary on Tuesday in the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

Ronaldo, who made his Portugal debut in August 2003, scored his first Euro goal in the 2004 edition at home. He scored three goals in the last edition of the tournament in 2016, which Portugal won.

France Platini's nine goals came in a single edition in 1984 when he led the side to the title.

Top five goal-scorers in EUROs

1) Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) - 11 goals

2) Michel Platini (FRA) - 9 goals

3) Alan Shearer (ENG) - 7 goals

4) Antoine Griezmann (FRA) - 6 goals

5) Ruud van Nistelrooy (NED) - 6 goals