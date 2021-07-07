Home Euro News Inter Milan awaits Christian Eriksen with 'open arms' Christian Eriksen spent several days in hospital and had a defibrillator implanted to regulate his heartbeat after the EURO 2020 game against Finland on June 12. AFP 07 July, 2021 21:12 IST Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest during last month's EURO 2020 defeat by Finland. - REUTERS AFP 07 July, 2021 21:12 IST New Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said on Wednesday he will welcome Christian Eriksen back with "open arms" after the Denmark midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during last month's EURO 2020 defeat by Finland.The 29-year-old spent several days in hospital and had a defibrillator implanted to regulate his heartbeat after the game on June 12.RELATED | Rome mayor wants Euro 2020 final on big screens Eriksen's prospects of resuming his career are in doubt and the use of such devices in professional football in Italy are not clear but the club is set to undergo medical tests on the former Tottenham playmaker."For now, he needs to rest, but as Inter coach I wait for him with open arms," Inzaghi said."I spoke to him before the Euro, not since his accident. He is a player who I would count on," he added. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :