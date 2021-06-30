Home Euro News EURO 2020: Ukraine beats 10-man Sweden 2-1 in extra time, to face England in quarterfinals The two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but the tide of the last-16 game changed when Sweden had defender Marcus Danielson sent off nine minutes into extra time. Reuters Glasgow 30 June, 2021 03:13 IST Artem Dovbyk of Ukraine celebrates scoring the side's second goal at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday. - Pool via Reuters Reuters Glasgow 30 June, 2021 03:13 IST Artem Dovbyk netted in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to claim the last available berth in the European Championship quarterfinals.The two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but the tide of the last-16 game changed when Sweden had defender Marcus Danielson sent off for a studs-up, high challenge nine minutes into extra time.AS IT HAPPENEDOleksandr Zinchenko’s left-footed half-volley after 27 minutes gave Ukraine the lead but Emil Forsberg equalised when he hit home a deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area two minutes before halftime.Ukraine now takes on England in Saturday’s quarterfinal in Rome. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :