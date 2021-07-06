EURO 2020: UEFA invites Eriksen and medics who saved him to final

European football governing body UEFA has invited Denmark international Christian Eriksen and the paramedics who helped save his life during an on-field cardiac arrest to attend the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

The brilliant Danish midfielder was resuscitated in front of shocked fans and a massive global TV audience during his nation's first match of the tournament.

UEFA said Eriksen, his wife and six medics were invited to the final, but there was no confirmation he would attend.

One of the paramedics, Peder Ersgaard, said he was honoured to receive a VIP invite from UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin.

"I'm excited, like a child on Christmas Eve," he told the Fagbladet FOA magazine.

"I'm very proud of my efforts, but also of the whole team. It wasn't a one-man effort."

Eriksen collapsed on the Parken Stadium field in the first half against Finland, his eyes staring blank into a TV camera. CPR was administered and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator as players shielded the medics.

He is now recovering at home.

Eriksen's agent could not immediately be reached by phone.

Initially traumatised but then inspired by the emotion over Eriksen's plight, Denmark has stormed into the semifinals and play England on Wednesday for a place in the final.

"I hope to see Denmark against Italy. That would be really, really big. Just imagine if they become European champions," Ersgaard added.