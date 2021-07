Euro 2020, England vs Denmark semifinal: Team news, Predicted XIs

25 years after making it to the Euro semifinals, Gareth Southgate will feature in another semifinal, albeit as manager, as his England side takes on Denmark in the second semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams are coming into this fixture on the back of regulation time victories in its respective quarterfinal clash and will hope to progress through to the final with a win on Wednesday.

Here is how both teams could line-up for the fixture:

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Mason Mount; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (c), Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard