UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE Score updates: England vs Denmark, semifinal: Sancho among England subs; Stryger starts for Denmark

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark from the Wembley Stadium in London.

Gary Neville has expressed fears England will become the "nearly men" of world football if they lose a second successive major semi-final, hours before Gareth Southgate's men face Denmark in the last four of Euro 2020 at Wembley on Wednesday.

Outnumbered in the stands, not outplayed on the field. That is the expectation of Denmark’s players ahead of its European Championship semifinal match against England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday

It has ridden a wave of emotion to bounce back from losing to Finland and also to Belgium in their second game to qualify from the group, and then beat Wales and the Czech Republic on the way to the semifinals.

19 - At 19 years and 305 days, Bukayo Saka is the youngest Englishman to start a match at the semi-final stage or later of a major tournament. Unicorn. #ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/ARmaK1260o — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2021

Bukayo Saka, who missed the quarterfinal against Ukraine is back and takes the place of Jadon Sancho in the starting XI.

Denmark is unchanged from the side that beat Belgium in the quarterfinal.

Here are the teams:

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Denmark: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer (c), Vestergaard; Stryger, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

England has made “massive strides” in recent years and reaching the final of the European Championship for the first time in its history would represent an exciting opportunity for the young squad, coach Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday.

England has the chance to reach a first major final since its 1966 World Cup triumph when it takes on Denmark at Wembley in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semifinal, but it will need to banish a history of stumbling at this stage.

Squads: England: Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Denmark: Goalkeepers: Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind