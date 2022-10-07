Football

Rashford, Martial score as Manchester United fights back to beat Omonia

Manchester United secured its second win in the Europa League and cemented its second place in Group E with six points.

Reuters
07 October, 2022 01:06 IST
Rashford scored two goals in the second half as Manchester United overturned a one goal deficit and beat Omonia in the Europa League.

Rashford scored two goals in the second half as Manchester United overturned a one goal deficit and beat Omonia in the Europa League. | Photo Credit: AFP

Substitute Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United fought back from a goal down to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Europa League Group E on Thursday.

Real Sociedad stayed top of the group standings thanks to a 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol secured by goals from David Silva and Aritz Elustondo.

United, thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City on Sunday, dominated the opening stages but was stunned in the 35th minute when its Cypriot host scored through Karim Ansarifard following a counter-attack.

As the teams went into the break, boos and whistles rained down from the stands from the United supporters.

Rashford emerged after halftime and needed only eight minutes to equalise with a well-placed shot from just outside the box into the far corner.

The England forward then produced a clever backheel to set up fellow substitute Antony Martial who put United ahead.

Rashford struck again six minutes from time, tapping in Cristiano Ronaldo’s pass, but Nikolas Panayiotou pulled one back for Omonia a minute later to ensure a tense finale.

Manchester United moved on to six points in the group standings, three behind leaders Sociedad.

