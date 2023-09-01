MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Europa League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, live streaming info

Here is all you need to know about the Europa League 2023-24 draw which is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 10:40 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(file photo) Europa League trophy.
The Europa League 2023-24 draw is scheduled to take place in Monaco on Friday. 

The three English teams in the draw are Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham. While Liverpool and Brighton finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League, West Ham won the Europa Conference League to book the spot. 

The 32 teams taking part will be spilt into wight groups of four before the competition starts with the new Swiss-systerm format next season. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots, and clubs from the same national league will not be drawn together in the same group.

The final will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 22 May 2024.

When is the Europa League draw?

The draw for the group stage will take place in Monaco on Friday, 1 September, at 4:30 PM IST.

Europa League 2023-24 draw Live streaming info
Europa League 2023-24 draw will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network and will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Which clubs have already qualified?

There are 22 clubs qualified for the Europa League group stage, with 10 play-offs to decide the remaining places.

Austria: Sturm Graz

England: Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham

Spain: Real Betis, Villarreal

France: Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse

Italy: Atalanta, Roma

Germany: Freiburg, Leverkusen

Greece: AEK Athens, Panathinaikos

Israel: Maccabi Haifa

Norway: Molde

Poland: Rakow Częstochowa

Portugal: Sporting CP

Scotland: Rangers

Serbia: TSC

Switzerland: Servette

Who are in the play-offs?

Aberdeen vs Hacken (2-2 agg)

Ajax vs Ludogorets (4-1 agg)

Aris Limassol vs Slovan Bratislava (1-2 agg)

Cukaricki vs Olympiacos (1-3 agg)

Qarabag vs Olimpija Ljubljana (2-0 agg)

Lugano vs Union Saint Gilloise (0-2 agg)

Sheriff vs KI Klaksvik (1-1 agg) (KO 6.00pm)

Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb (2-0 agg)

Zorya vs Slavia Prague (0-2 agg)

Zrinjski Mostar vs LASK (1-2 agg)

