Man United vs Barca Europa League LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch, streaming info, preview, predicted XI

23 February, 2023 08:19 IST
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, embraces Xavi, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, prior to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off leg one match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at Camp Nou.

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, embraces Xavi, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, prior to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off leg one match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at Camp Nou. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alex Caparros

Match Preview

Barcelona will be without some of its regular starters for the return match against Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday, including playmaker Pedri and forward Ousmane Dembele because of injuries.

Coach Xavi also won’t be able to count on suspended midfielder Gavi.

The teams drew 2-2 in Barcelona last week in the first leg of the knockout playoffs. The former European champion traded leads in a thrilling back-and-forth second half at Camp Nou.

Barcelona, which travelled Wednesday to Manchester, heads to the match still reeling from the public disclosure that it made payments of millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of Spain’s refereeing committee, igniting widespread criticism of the club across Spain.

Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing, saying it paid for technical reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.

Muscle injuries have sidelined Pedri (right leg) and Dembélé (left leg). Xavi could use forwards Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati to play in attack against United with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha or add Sergi Roberto to an attacking midfield position in what would be a more cautious formation.

Raphinha started on the bench in the team’s 2-0 win against Cadiz in the Spanish league on Sunday, a result that left the Catalan club eight points ahead of second-place Real Madrid. Lewandowski and Roberto scored a goal each.

-AP

Man United vs Barcelona Predicted XI
Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati
When and where to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona Europa League clash?
The Europa League clash, Manchester United vs Barcelona, will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on February 24. The kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 am IST.
How to watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona Europa League clash?
The UEFA Europa League clash between Manchester United and Barcelona will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network.
How to live stream Manchester United vs Barcelona Europa League clash?
The Manchester United vs Barcelona Europa League clash can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

