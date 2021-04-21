Super League says looking to ‘reshape’ after English clubs quit

The breakaway European Super League, rocked by the departure of its six English clubs on Tuesday, said it would now focus on efforts to “reshape the project.”

“Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations,” said the statement.

“Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community.”

All six English participants - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - withdrew on Tuesday. The remaining clubs are Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona from Spain and Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus from Italy.

Inter Milan looks likely to be the next to leave with the Italian news agency ANSA quoting a club source as saying “The Super League project in its current state is no longer considered of interest by Inter.”

The English clubs abandoned the project after a storm of protest from fans, players, managers and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game’s European and world governing bodies UEFA and FIFA. But although the project as envisaged just 48 hours ago now appears stalled the league still made its case for a revamp.

“The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change,” the statement said.

“We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work. Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic.”

“It would also provide materially enhanced solidarity payments to all football stakeholders.”