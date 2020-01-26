Football Football Al Shabab signs Sevilla playmaker Banega Ever Banega will leave Sevilla at the end of the season, with the Argentine set to join Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia. Patric Ridge 26 January, 2020 10:11 IST Ever Banega has signed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab. - Getty Images Patric Ridge 26 January, 2020 10:11 IST Ever Banega will leave Sevilla to join Al Shabab at the end of the season, the Saudi Arabian side has confirmed.Banega, 31, is currently in his second spell at Sevilla, the club he had initially joined from Valencia in 2014 before leaving for Inter in 2016. Al Shabab has officially signed with Ever Banega #ShababFC #Alshabab #بانيغا_شبابي#تعاقدات_الشباب pic.twitter.com/9GZieEMH5a— Al Shabab FC (@ShababSaudiFc) January 25, 2020 However, the midfielder spent just one season at San Siro before returning to the Andalusian club, where he remains a regular having started 19 La Liga matches so far this seasonThe Argentine is out of contract in June, though, and Al Shabab has now confirmed Banega has agreed to a three-year deal.The six-time Saudi champion Al Shabab finished fifth in the Pro League in 2018-19. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos