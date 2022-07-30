Football

Everton fan awarded penalty kick in Dynamo friendly for helping Ukrainian refugees

Paul Stratton, travelled close to the Ukrainian border with his brother to help refugees who had managed to flee the invasion, which Russia calls a “military operation.”

Reuters
30 July, 2022 10:23 IST
Paul Stratton (Center) celebrates with Everton players after scoring the penalty.

Paul Stratton (Center) celebrates with Everton players after scoring the penalty. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An Everton supporter who travelled to the Ukrainian border to help fleeing refugees following Russia’s invasion of the country was invited to the pitch to kick a penalty during a pre-season match against Dynamo Kyiv.

The team and the Goodison Park crowd gave a warm welcome to Paul Stratton, who added an unofficial fourth goal to the host’s 3-0 win over the Ukrainian side by converting the penalty.

Stratton in March and travelled to the Polish city of Przemysl -- close to the Ukrainian border -- with his brother to help refugees who had managed to flee the invasion, which Russia calls a “military operation.”

Since Feb. 24, one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes, the largest current human displacement crisis in the world, according to the United Nations Refugee agency.

Everton hosts Chelsea on Aug. 6 in its first league match of the 2022-2023 campaign after avoiding relegation last season with a 16th-place finish.

