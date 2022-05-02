Football Football Everton's Pickford lauded for stellar saves in win over Chelsea Everton's Jordan Pickford showed exactly why he is England's first-choice goalkeeper after a number of outstanding saves to earn his relegation-threatened club a 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, skipper Seamus Coleman said. Reuters 02 May, 2022 10:15 IST Everton's Jordan Pickford blocks a shot from Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. - REUTERS Reuters 02 May, 2022 10:15 IST Everton's Jordan Pickford showed exactly why he is England's first-choice goalkeeper after a number of outstanding saves to earn his relegation-threatened club a 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday, skipper Seamus Coleman said.Everton sealed their victory thanks to forward Richarlison's goal but had Pickford to thank too, after the 28-year-old made a goalline save to deny Cesar Azpilicuta - an effort that some pundits described as the save of the season.READ | Everton beats Chelsea 1-0 as Richarlison nets winner "That save he came back off the line and parried out was world class, and we see that on a daily basis in training, and that's why he's England's number one - some of the saves were world class," Coleman said.Pickford later blocked Antonio Rudiger's goal-bound effort with his face before keeping a shot from Ruben Loftus-Cheek out in front of a roaring Goodison Park crowd."My face isn't too bad ... I've had worse than that before," Pickford said. "It's what I'm there for, to make saves, to help the team."It was a big team effort and it was all about getting a big three points for us as players, the fans and the club. I really enjoyed it. Everyone battles for each other."Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman said Pickford's save to deny Azpilicuta had kept its top-flight dreams alive.Everton is 18th, two points adrift of Leeds United, which has played a game more.READ | Chelsea could still miss out on top four, says Tuchel "That save was incredible. Pickford has been criticised in the past because he has a tendency to do something rash," Osman told the BBC."But not today. It was arguably his best-ever game for Everton in Everton's most important game of the season."Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp called it the save of the season."It was magnificent. We've given Pickford a lot of stick in the past, but he was brilliant," Redknapp said. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :