A major reason for India’s recent achievements in badminton has been the rise of the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The duo had a significant role in the country’s historic Thomas Cup triumph in 2022.
Not only has the pair been consistent on the BWF World Tour, clinching titles from Super 100 to Super 1000 level, but it has also been to places where no other Indian men’s doubles team has gone before - a World Championships bronze, an Asian Games gold, Asian Championships title and to top it all, the World No. 1 ranking too.
However, at the Paris Olympics, the Indian duo will face stiff challenges. Here are the key challengers Satwik-Chirag will have to overcome in their quest for a maiden Olympic medal.
Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia)
Satwik-Chirag have faced Alfian-Ardianto five times. The former holds a slight 3-2 edge against the Indonesian pair. The last time the two pairs clashed, the Indians won 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 to clinch the Korea Open 2023 title.
The Asian Games gold medallist duo will face the world number seven Indonesian pair in its third Group C match.
Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang (China)
Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, the top-seeded Chinese duo, holds a 5-1 advantage against the Indians.
The last time the two pairs met was in the Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinal between India and China where Satwik-Chirag lost 15-21, 21-11, 12-21 to Liang-Wang.
The sole win for Satwik-Chirag came in the Korean Open 2023 semifinal, where they beat them in straight games: 21-15, 24-22.
The two pairs will not meet each other until the knockout rounds, which is subject to qualification.
Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (Denmark)
Other than the Chinese pair, the Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen could prove to be a big challenge for the Indians. Out of the nine meetings between the two pairs, the Danish duo has won six.
The last time the two pairs faced each other was at the 2024 India Open quarterfinals which the Indians 21-7, 21-10.
The two pairs will not meet each other until the knockout rounds, which is subject to qualification.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS OLYMPICS
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Badminton schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs WI, 3rd Test: England stumbles with the bat after bowling West Indies out on opening day
- Paris 2024: Who are major challengers in Satwik-Chirag’s quest for maiden Olympic gold?
- Atlanta Open 2024: Chinese qualifier Shang beats Purcell in quarters, will face Thompson for a spot in the final
- Messi out for defending champion Inter Miami as Leagues Cup begins
- Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE