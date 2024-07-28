MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal and Alcaraz roar to opening doubles victory

“Nadalcaraz”, as the Spaniards have called themselves, produced some spectacular tennis as they were roared to victory by a packed evening crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 00:41 IST , PARIS

Reuters
Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (right) celebrate after beating Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Argentina’s Andres Molteni in their men’s doubles first round tennis match.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (right) celebrate after beating Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Argentina’s Andres Molteni in their men’s doubles first round tennis match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (right) celebrate after beating Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Argentina’s Andres Molteni in their men’s doubles first round tennis match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rafael Nadal teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz for the first time as Spain’s so-called dream team opened its Olympic doubles campaign with a 7-6(4), 6-4 defeat of Argentine sixth seeds Maximo Gonzales and Andres Molteni on Saturday.

“Nadalcaraz”, as the Spaniards have called themselves, produced some spectacular tennis as they were roared to victory by a packed evening crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Despite some injury worries, the 38-year-old Nadal looked sharp as the 14-time French Open champion sealed the opening set with a fierce backhand winner.

Alcaraz, winner of this year’s French Open and Wimbledon titles and the new force in men’s tennis, appeared to be loving life alongside his idol, and he crunched a backhand winner to give the Spaniards a service break at 4-4 in the second set.

Nadal bashed away a smash to bring up match point in the next game as the crowd chanted “Rafa, Rafa” and the Spaniards sealed the win with an Alcaraz volley - the crowd rising as one to give the duo a standing ovation.

