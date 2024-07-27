MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: India shuttler Chirag Shetty says sport needs more corporate support

More recently, world number five men’s doubles team Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been making waves and could be India’s shot at a badminton podium in Paris.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 23:00 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty play against France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar during their men’s doubles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France.
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty play against France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar during their men’s doubles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty play against France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar during their men’s doubles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP

In a country known internationally for its obsession with cricket, badminton has been fighting tooth and nail for its share of the limelight in India.

From Saina Nehwal, who made history at the London 2012 Games when she bagged a bronze, to two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, shuttlers have in recent years smashed their way to global recognition. Doing so has attracted both international and domestic sponsors like Visa, Bridgestone, Gatorade and Bank of Baroda.

More recently, world number five men’s doubles team Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been making waves and could be India’s shot at a badminton podium in Paris.

Despite becoming household names with their successes - including those of others like men’s singles number 24 Lakshya Sen - badminton is not as popular as cricket and therefore, comparatively underinvested in.

“(Badminton) needs to be promoted as good as cricket,” Shetty said on Saturday in Paris after winning 21-17 21-14 against France’s Ronan Labar and Lucas Corvée in Paris.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics - Indian men’s hockey team beats New Zealand 3-2 in opening match of Summer Games

“I think we’ve had the performances as well to back it up, but cricket has done that for the past 30-odd years -- for us to be on the same level, it will take some time.”

“Corporate houses need to step up and support sports other than cricket in India,” he said.

“But I can’t say that it’s not being done. It’s definitely improving, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Cricket fans in India account for more than 80% of the sport’s following globally, and the game is financially lucrative there. The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s earnings for the year ended March 2022 dwarfed those of other cricketing countries at $103.4 million.

The country’s badminton players think it is time the government did more to support other sports, too.

“The Indian government should identify disciplines like badminton, table tennis, athletics, hockey et cetera, where we are doing well internationally,” former badminton player and Indian men’s team coach U Vimal Kumar said.

“Identify about 8-10 disciplines and provide tax concessions for the next 10 to 15 years to the corporates who genuinely invest in sports,” he added, saying tax benefits should go towards support, including infrastructure building, event sponsorship and training.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 1: IND beats NZ 3-2 in hockey; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag get winning start; Harmeet moves forward
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, IND vs NZ men’s hockey HIGHLIGHTS: India secures 3-2 win against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India shuttler Chirag Shetty says sport needs more corporate support
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada women’s football team deducted six points, coach banned by FIFA
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: West Indies 23/1, trails England by 71 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: India shuttler Chirag Shetty says sport needs more corporate support
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 2: Indians in action today — July 28 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada women’s football team deducted six points, coach banned by FIFA
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian men’s hockey team beats New Zealand 3-2 in opening match of Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: FIFA rejects Argentina complaint over VAR ruling
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 1: IND beats NZ 3-2 in hockey; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag get winning start; Harmeet moves forward
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, IND vs NZ men’s hockey HIGHLIGHTS: India secures 3-2 win against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India shuttler Chirag Shetty says sport needs more corporate support
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada women’s football team deducted six points, coach banned by FIFA
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: West Indies 23/1, trails England by 71 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment