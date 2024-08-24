La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona’s Christensen sidelined with Achilles tendinitis

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen will miss up to two months of action after suffering an Achilles tendon injury problem, according to reports from Spain.

“(Christensen) has tendinitis in his left Achilles,” said Barcelona in a statement, not specifying his expected period of injury absence.

The defender will miss the La Liga clashes against Athletic Bilbao and Girona, as well as Barca’s first UEFA Champions League games.

Barcelona is without centre-back Ronald Araujo until November after the Uruguayan suffered a hamstring injury at the Copa America earlier this summer.

- With inputs from AFP