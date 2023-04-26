FA Cup final between Man United and Manchester City preponed to 3 pm

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3 will kick off at 3pm local time (1400 GMT) at Wembley, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

According to British media, the police had requested an earlier kick-off time from its recent slot as a late afternoon clash to ease pressure on the transport system.

It will be the first time in 12 years that the match will start at 3pm.

The match between Man City and Man United will be the first Manchester derby in the FA Cup final in the competition’s 151-old history.

Manchester City mauled Burnley 6-0 and continued momentum in the semifinal against Sheffield United with a 3-0 win as it secured its first final in four years.

Riyad Mahrez scored a brilliant hat-trick against Sheffield, the first in an FA Cup semifinal since Manchester United’s Alex Dawson in 1958 against Fulham.

Pep Guardiola’s side will have the chance play two finals in a space of 10 days, should it beat Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal. It is in the race for three trophies, the UCL, FA Cup and the Premier League.

City sits second in the league table with 70 points from 30 matches while Arsenal leads with 75 from two more games.

“The momentum is key, it doesn’t matter if you play every three or four days if you are winning, winning,” Guardiola said.

Manchester United, on the other hand, has already won silverware in manager Erik ten Hag’s first season, winning the Carabao Cup (League Cup) after a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

The Red Devils had a more difficult path to the final, with Brighton and Hove Albion forcing the match into extra-time. But Solly March’s penalty miss saw Ten Hag’s side make its way to Wembley.

“We are on the right track. One trophy, another final and fighting for the top four,” goalkeeper David de Gea said, after the win in the semifinal, “It’s not enough but it’s a big step from last season.”