Man City vs Man United, FA Cup final: Why is Casemiro not playing in Manchester City vs Manchester United?

Manchester United will look to make its last-ditch attempt to secure European football next season as it faces Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Published : May 25, 2024 19:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
infoIcon

Having moved to the Premier League side in 2022, he helped Manchester United win the EFL League Cup, also called the Carabao Cup, in 2023, | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United will look to make its last-ditch attempt to secure European football next season as it faces Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final in London on Saturday.

However, one of the key names missing in the starting XI for the Red Devils in Brazil midfielder Casemiro, who was expected to make it to the bench, if not start.

Having moved to the Premier League side in 2022, he helped Manchester United win the EFL League Cup, also called the Carabao Cup, in 2023, scoring one of United’s two goals in the final against Newcastle United, helping the side win its first silverware in six years.

Why is Casemiro not playing in FA Cup final?

In the FA Cup final, however, the Brazilian was ruled out as he picked up a muscle train while warming up for the side and Willy Kambwala reportedly replaced him on the bench.

Instead, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez start as centre-back for Erik Ten Hag’s side while Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat will play as defensive midfielders.

Casemiro, 32, initially proved to be one of Man United’s most important pivots in the midfield but has struggled for consistency this season, with injuries keeping him out of action for some period.

He was also excluded from Brazil’s squad for the upcoming Copa America, set to be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14.

