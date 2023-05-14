Women’s FA Cup: Man United manager Skinner final appearance first of many

While Manchester United is making their debut in the women’s FA Cup final just five years after resurrecting its women’s programme, manager Marc Skinner hopes Sunday’s appearance at Wembley Stadium is just the first of many.

“We’re maybe slightly ahead but nothing we’re not planning for. If it moves ahead then that’s brilliant but I want it to be sustained,” Skinner said.

“That is my plan over the summer with our recruitment and how we go, it’s about making it sustainable so we’re not just a flash in the pan. That’s something I won’t accept for us.”

United, which tops the Women’s Super League table, faces defending champion Chelsea today in front of what will be a record crowd for the women’s final at Wembley.

The FA announced last week that the stadium had sold out, ensuring the game will top the final’s previous record crowd of 49,094 set last season when Chelsea edged Manchester City 3-2.

While United’s men have hoisted the FA Cup on 12 occasions, it only re-established a women’s team in 2018 after the former side disbanded in 2005 after a string of disappointing seasons.

Ancient history, said Skinner.

“I’m really happy with our progression because you can see it in the performances and the statistics. Being at Manchester United though, we want to win,” he said.

“We are putting in the foundations for that. That’s where the pride comes from.”

United booked its spot in the final with a 3-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, while Chelsea beat Aston Villa 1-0.