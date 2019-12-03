Football Football FA Cup: Merseyside derby in third round, holder Man City hosts Port Vale Manchester City has a favourable draw in the FA Cup third round, but there are difficult trips for Everton and Manchester United. Guy Atkinson 03 December, 2019 12:04 IST Liverpool will play rival Everton both in the Premier League and FA Cup within a span of 30 odd days. - Getty Images Guy Atkinson 03 December, 2019 12:04 IST Liverpool has been drawn at home to Merseyside rival Everton in the FA Cup third round, while holder Manchester City will start the defence of its title at home to third-tier Port Vale.The Toffees face Jurgen Klopp's side on Wednesday in the Premier League and will make the short trip to Anfield for a second time this season during the first week of January.Pep Guardiola's City thumped Watford 6-0 in last season's final and has been given a favourable draw to kick-start its 2019-20 campaign, with John Askey's League Two side pitching up at the Etihad Stadium.Manchester United faces a difficult away tie against Premier League rival Wolves, which knocked them out of the competition last season's quarterfinals, while Arsenal welcomes Championship leader Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium.New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho takes his side to Middlesbrough, managed by former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate, and Chelsea hosts Nottingham Forest. Ties will take place between January 3 and 6.FA Cup third round – draw in full:Leicester City v Wigan AthleticQPR v Swansea CityFulham v Aston VillaChelsea v Nottingham ForestWolves v Manchester UnitedCharlton Athletic v West BromRochdale or Boston United v Newcastle UnitedCardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle UnitedOxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool UnitedSheffield United v AFC FyldeSouthampton v Huddersfield TownLiverpool v EvertonBristol City v Shrewsbury TownBournemouth v Luton TownBrighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield WednesdayBristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich TownEastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v BarnsleyManchester City v Port ValeMiddlesbrough v TottenhamReading v BlackpoolWatford v Tranmere RoversPreston North End v Norwich CityMillwall v Newport CountyCrystal Palace v Derby CountySolihull Moors or Rotherham United v Hull CityBrentford v Stoke CityFleetwood Town v PortsmouthArsenal v Leeds UnitedGillingham v West Ham Burton Albion v Northampton TownBurnley v Peterborough UnitedBirmingham City v Blackburn Rovers Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos