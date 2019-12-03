Football

FA Cup: Merseyside derby in third round, holder Man City hosts Port Vale

Manchester City has a favourable draw in the FA Cup third round, but there are difficult trips for Everton and Manchester United.

Guy Atkinson
03 December, 2019 12:04 IST

Liverpool will play rival Everton both in the Premier League and FA Cup within a span of 30 odd days.   -  Getty Images

Liverpool has been drawn at home to Merseyside rival Everton in the FA Cup third round, while holder Manchester City will start the defence of its title at home to third-tier Port Vale.

The Toffees face Jurgen Klopp's side on Wednesday in the Premier League and will make the short trip to Anfield for a second time this season during the first week of January.

Pep Guardiola's City thumped Watford 6-0 in last season's final and has been given a favourable draw to kick-start its 2019-20 campaign, with John Askey's League Two side pitching up at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United faces a difficult away tie against Premier League rival Wolves, which knocked them out of the competition last season's quarterfinals, while Arsenal welcomes Championship leader Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium.

New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho takes his side to Middlesbrough, managed by former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate, and Chelsea hosts Nottingham Forest. Ties will take place between January 3 and 6.

FA Cup third round – draw in full:

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town

Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston North End v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Solihull Moors or Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham 

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Burnley v Peterborough United

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

