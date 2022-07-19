Football

FC Bayern sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

The 22-year-old Dutch defender, who is a league winner in Italy and Netherlands, has already made 38 appearances for his national side.

Team Sportstar
19 July, 2022 22:18 IST
Matthijs de Ligt is the youngest captain in Ajax’s history to date and the youngest debutant for the Dutch national team since 1945.

Matthijs de Ligt is the youngest captain in Ajax’s history to date and the youngest debutant for the Dutch national team since 1945. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich, on Tuesday, announced the signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt on a five-year deal from Italian giants Juventus.

“I’m very happy to become a player for this great club. FC Bayern is the most successful club in Germany, one of the most successful clubs in Europe and in the world. It is a brilliantly run club with big aims. I’m very glad that I’m now becoming part of the FC Bayern story,” said Matthijs de Ligt after his transfer was confirmed.

De Ligt joined Ajax’s famed academy at the age of nine and made his professional debut for the Dutch record champions when he was just 17. He’s the youngest captain in Ajax’s history to date and the youngest debutant for the Dutch national team since 1945.

In 2019, after a total of 117 competitive appearances (13 goals), he celebrated the double of the league and cup with Ajax before joining Juventus in Serie A. He lifted one league title, one cup and one Italian Super Cup with the Italian side.

He moves to Bayern after 117 appearances and eight goals in all competitions for the Old lady. At international level, de Ligt has 38 senior caps for the Netherlands and two goals.

