FC Goa in AFC Champions League: All you need to know

FC Goa will make history on Wednesday when it becomes the first Indian football club to feature in the prestigious AFC Champions League.

The Gaurs earned their spot in the competition after finishing at the top of the League stage in ISL 2019-20 and winning the League Winners Shield.

Here's all you need to know about FC Goa's AFC Champions league campaign -

Who are FC Goa's AFC Champions League opponents?

Led by Juan Ferrando, FC Goa has been placed in Group E alongside Al Rayyan (Qatar), Al-Wahda (UAE) and Persepolis (Iran).

What is FC Goa's AFC Champions League FC schedule?

April 14: FC Goa vs Al Rayyan - 10:30pm IST

April 17: Al Wahda vs FC Goa - 8pm IST

April 20: Persepolis FC vs FC Goa - 10:30pm IST

April 23: FC Goa vs Persepolis FC - 10:30pm IST

April 26: Al Rayyan vs FC Goa - 10:30pm IST

April 29: FC Goa vs Al Wahda - 10:30pm IST

Where are FC Goa's AFC Champions League games being held?

All six of FC Goa's AFC Champions League games will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

What time is FC Goa's AFC Champions League games?

Five of FC Goa’s group stage will kick-off at 10:30 pm IST, while the second game against Al Wahda will begin at 8 pm.

Where will FC Goa's AFC Champions League games be shown?

All of FC Goa's AFC Champions League matches will be shown live on Star Sports 3 and can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Who are the foreigners in FC Goa's AFC Champions League squad?

Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Edu Bedia and Jorge Ortiz are the four foreigners in FC Goa's AFC Champions League squad.

What is FC Goa's full squad for the AFC Champions League?

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita.

What do we know about FC Goa's first opponent, Al Rayyan?

Al Rayyan finished third in the Qatar Stars League in the 2020-21 season and is one of the biggest clubs in the country.

The side is coached by former Manchester United defender and former PSG manager Laurent Blanc. The club is an 8-time winner of the Qatar Stars League.