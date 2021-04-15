AFC Champions League: Debutant FC Goa holds Al Rayyan to goalless draw

FC Goa put on a sensational defensive display to hold Al Rayyan to a 0-0 draw in its AFC Champions League Group E opener on Wednesday at the Fatorda Stadium.

Juan Ferrando gave Ishan Pandita his first start in FC Goa colours as James Donachie and Ivan Gonzalez started as the favoured pair at the back. There was also a start for Sanson Pereira and Brandon Fernandes, the latter’s availability serving as a real boost after the Indian international missed a chunk of the ISL season owing to injury.

AS IT HAPPENED

Once the opening whistle blew, it was Al Rayyan who started brighter, sensing an opportunity to pounce as Goa played out from the back. The visitor fashioned the first chance of the game as early as the sixth minute as Yacine Brahimi emerged with the ball in a dangerous area as Jorge Ortiz gave away possession.

Thankfully for Ferrando’s men, his shot flew wide, but a similar opportunity presented itself just three minutes later as Yohan Boli hit the side netting following another sloppy giveaway from the home side.

Goa sorted itself out at the back soon after and started dictating the tempo as the game went on, and had its best chance of the half just five minutes from the halftime whistle. Alexander Romario struck a ferocious effort towards goal, and it needed dealing with from Fahad Younes in the Al Rayyan goal.

Abdulaziz Hatem let fly from a distance just before the end of the first period, but his shot was wide enough not to trouble Dheeraj Singh in the Goa goal.

The second period saw much the same resistance from the Men in Orange, even though the Qataris bossed much of the possession in the early stages.

FC Goa's Glan Martins put on an energetic shift in midfield against Al Rayyan. PHOTO: FC GOA MEDIA

Nonetheless, Goa gradually grew in confidence, with the likes of Glan Martins and Edu Bedia winning multiple midfield battles and pushing the team forward.

Dheeraj was largely unworked as Goa played on the counter, and perhaps should have had a penalty in the 76th minute as a cross from Romario down the right came looking for Pandita. Replays clearly showed the ball clearly hitting the hand of the Al Rayyan defender Mohammed Alaaeldin, but the referee waved play on.

At the other end, some desperate defending was needed in the final ten minutes, and multiple heroic efforts from Ivan Gonzalez and co in the backline kept the host in it.

Dheeraj made a point blank save from Boli in the 86th minute as the Ivorian found himself with a free header, while Shoja Khalilzadeh headed the ball into the side netting in the 90th minute following a deep cross from the right flank.

Despite the tiring minds and exhausted bodies, Goa displayed grit and determination to see the final tense moments out and held on to achieve a historic draw against one of the toughest teams in the competition.

Goa is back in action in the Champions League on April 17 against Al Wahda with kickoff scheduled for 8 PM IST.