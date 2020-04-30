Fellaini lends struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: report

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros ($3.26 million) to help it through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays for Shandong Luneng in China, followed in the footsteps of international teammate Axel Witsel, who has also invested in the Pro League club.

According to one report, Borussia Dortmund's Witsel recently acquired a 45 per cent stake in Standard's stadium, which is due to undergo extensive renovation works.

Standard was refused a professional licence by the Belgian football federation earlier this month. Without it, the 10-time national champion could be relegated to the amateur divisions.

It has appealed to the Belgian sports court, and is expected to obtain the licence thanks to the help of Fellaini and other investors, according to the Belga agency.

The court is expected to make a decision on May 5.