Mourinho believes football is 'never behind closed doors'

Jose Mourinho is hopeful the Premier League season will be allowed to finish and thinks it would be special even without fans present.

The Tottenham Hotspur head coach believes stadiums would not feel empty even if supporters were not allowed to attend games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs has nine top-flight matches still to play and have not played since a Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig on March 10.

"If we play the remaining nine matches this season it will be good for every one of us," Mourinho said to Sky Sports.

"It will be good for football, for the Premier League. If we play football behind closed doors I'd like to think that football is never behind closed doors.

"With cameras, it means that millions and millions are watching. So if one day we walk into this empty stadium, it will not be empty, not at all."

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss was also asked about Thursday marking 15 years since he won his first Premier League title.

Mourinho added: "I prefer to think that I'm going to have a fourth Premier League trophy. I have three, I prefer to think I'll have four."

To assist in the fight against coronavirus, Mourinho has also been volunteering to help deliver fresh produce from the club's training ground to Spurs' stadium, where it is sent out to the local community.

The 57-year-old has been living with three of his coaching staff during the lockdown and while they spend most of the day working, he has had the opportunity to watch some old matches.

"I miss football, but I prefer to say I miss our world, like I think we all do," he said. "Football is just part of my world. But we have to be patient, this is a fight that we all have to fight. Time flies [during lockdown]… I’m watching matches I never did in my life."

Asked about the cooking arrangements during lockdown, Mourinho replied: "The other guys are a bit better than I am! I'm the fried egg specialist."