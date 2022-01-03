Torres unable to register at Barcelona yet after signing

Ferran Torres was presented as a Barcelona player on Monday, though the Spanish team isn’t able to register him in the squad yet.

Barcelona’s director of football, Mateu Alemany, said the club knew there was no room for Torres in the squad “in terms of salaries” when he was bought from Manchester City for an initial fee of 55 million euros ($62.25 million) last week.

“However, we have been making moves in different areas,” Alemany said, “and we are convinced we can register him.”

Torres appeared unconcerned, saying he was “calm because the club is doing all it can.”

Torres said he returns to Spain a better player having been coached by Pep Guardiola at City, which he joined in the offseason of 2020 from Valencia. He scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions for City but was never a regular because of the many attacking options available to Guardiola.

Torres played both as a winger and a central striker.

“When I left Manchester City, I had the idea of coming back to La Liga and Barça showed an interest,” he said. “I am ambitious player and I like a challenge. I want to take Barça back to where it belongs.”

Torres hasn’t played since October because of a foot injury sustained on international duty with Spain but is hoping to be available for the match against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals on Jan. 12.

Torres signed a five-year deal and has a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).