FIFA delegation pleased with India's preparations for 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

The FIFA and Local Organising Committee (LOC) delegation expressed satisfaction with the preparations for the 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup after visiting the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Tournament Director of the LOC Roma Khanna said: “The venue is already well-versed with the requirements of hosting a FIFA Tournament and we only need some minor tweaking to improve from 2017. Women’s football is already popular in Maharashtra, which is why it is very important to see it being promoted even more, especially in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

"We are happy to know that there are concrete plans as well as key initiatives that are shaping up to create a holistic growth of women’s football within the state, and now it is about launching them,” she added.

FIFA’s Project Lead for the Tournament, Oliver Vogt too expressed her satisfaction with the progression of preparation at the venue.

“The existing infrastructure here in Navi Mumbai is good. What is also very important for us also is that we have a very experienced and operationally strong team here who have already hosted a FIFA World Cup. It is human nature to want to do better every time, and that’s what we’d like to do here to make sure we can provide the best experience for all teams,” she said.

Dr. Vijay Patil, President of D.Y. Patil Sports Academy said, “The entire team is very excited at the prospect of hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, especially after having such an outstanding experience in 2017. We want to put our best foot forward next year, improve, and are happy to make any adjustments that might be required.”

Navi Mumbai was the final venue to be inspected by the FIFA-LOC delegation. The next official FIFA inspection is scheduled next year to ascertain the progress on the pending works and operational planning for India 2020.

The FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup will take place from November 2-21, 2020.