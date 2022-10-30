Football

FIFA signs MoU with education ministry and AIFF for ‘Football for Schools’ initiative

Elaborating on the programme,  FIFA president Gianni Infantino, said it’s not just about teaching football but it would also give life lessons through football.

PTI
30 October, 2022 21:57 IST
30 October, 2022 21:57 IST
FIFA plans to reach out to 700 million children worldwide, out of which 25 million are from India, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. 

FIFA plans to reach out to 700 million children worldwide, out of which 25 million are from India, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.  | Photo Credit: AIFF/Twitter

Elaborating on the programme,  FIFA president Gianni Infantino, said it’s not just about teaching football but it would also give life lessons through football.

 FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Sunday kicked off a ‘football for schools’ programme in India and said he wants the “world’s best players” to come from a country once described as “sleeping giant” by his predecessor Sepp Blatter.

On the sidelines of the Women’s Under-17 World Cup final here, the FIFA supremo inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the national federation (AIFF) to launch the programme.

“We want the best players in the world to come from India,” Infantino said.

“You have the population, skills, and the ability to unleash that potential. Through the values of sports, I am sure we will see some fantastic results in the future.” The MoU was signed between the FIFA, union education ministry, and the AIFF. Through it, the sport will be taken to a large number of schools across the country.

“We will be investing in education and schools. We believe that playing any sport is important at an early age. It teaches you the values of many important things in live,” Infantinno added.

Elaborating on the programme, he further said it’s not just about teaching football but it would also give life lessons through football.

FIFA plans to reach out to 700 million children worldwide, out of which 25 million are from India, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

ATKMB 2-0 EBFC Highlights: Boumous, Manvir goals help ATK Mohun Bagan beat rival East Bengal in Kolkata derby

ATKMB v EBFC: We were punished - Head coach Stephen Constantine after East Bengal Derby loss

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando: Focus now on ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us