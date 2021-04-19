FIFA disapproves of 'closed European breakaway' league

The FIFA has expressed its disapproval of a 'closed European breakaway league' after 12 clubs decided to have a breakaway European Super League.

"In our view, and in accordance with our statutes, any football competition, whether national, regional or global, should always reflect the core principles of solidarity, inclusivity, integrity and equitable financial redistribution. Moreover, the governing bodies of football should employ all lawful, sporting and diplomatic means to ensure this remains the case," the FIFA said.

"Against this background, FIFA can only express its disapproval to a "closed European breakaway league" outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles.

"FIFA always stands for unity in world football and calls on all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game and in the spirit of solidarity and fair play. FIFA will, of course, do whatever is necessary to contribute to a harmonised way forward in the overall interests of football," the world body said.

Earlier, in a letter to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, the "European Super League Company S.L." informed the two organisations that they are taking legal steps to protect their organisation but also call for talks.