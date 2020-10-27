Football Football FIFA president Gianni Infantino tests positive for COVID-19 FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, football's governing body said on Tuesday. Reuters 27 October, 2020 21:24 IST Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days. - AP Reuters 27 October, 2020 21:24 IST FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, global football's governing body said on Tuesday.Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, FIFA added in a statement.READ: COVID-19 pandemic to cost football $14 billion this year“All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps,” the statement said. “FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos