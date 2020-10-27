Football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, football's governing body said on Tuesday.

27 October, 2020 21:24 IST
Gianni Infantino

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days.   -  AP

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, global football's governing body said on Tuesday.

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, FIFA added in a statement.

“All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps,” the statement said. “FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery.”

