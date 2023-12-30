MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA suspends new agent rules worldwide until case in Europe settled

To comply with the injunction by courts in Spain and Germany, FIFA said it would suspend the implementation of FFAR for any transfer which has a link to the European Union. 

Published : Dec 30, 2023 19:50 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Image: FIFA has initiated appeal proceedings against the injunction in Germany and a decision is expected early in 2024.
Representative Image: FIFA has initiated appeal proceedings against the injunction in Germany and a decision is expected early in 2024. | Photo Credit: ARND WIEGMANN
infoIcon

Representative Image: FIFA has initiated appeal proceedings against the injunction in Germany and a decision is expected early in 2024. | Photo Credit: ARND WIEGMANN

FIFA has temporarily suspended its new agent regulations (FFAR) worldwide until the European Court of Justice gives its decision following injunctions against implementing some of the new rules, world football’s governing body said on Saturday.

Agents have been at loggerheads with FIFA after they lost an appeal in July to block new regulations that would cap their transfer commissions and introduce exams that agents must pass to secure a licence.

However, courts in Germany and Spain issued temporary injunctions against implementing some of the regulations in domestic transfers earlier this year.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

FIFA has initiated appeal proceedings against the injunction in Germany and a decision is expected early in 2024.

To comply with the injunction, FIFA said it would suspend the implementation of FFAR for any transfer which has a link to the European Union. But it has made the suspension global to ensure a level playing field and avoid problems with international transfers to or from the continent.

“On 30 December 2023 the Bureau of the Council approved the worldwide temporary suspension of the FFAR rules... until the European Court of Justice renders a final decision in the pending procedures concerning the FFAR,” FIFA said in a circular to member associations.

ALSO READ: India announces 26-member squad for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

The mid-season transfer window in Europe opens on January 1. Earlier this month, an English FA tribunal also ruled that the proposed regulations were incompatible with British competition law.

The tribunal was set up in June when agencies CAA Base, Wasserman, Stellar and ARETE challenged the implementation of FIFA’s new regulations in the National Football Agent Regulations (NFAR) for English domestic transfers.

Related Topics

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: IND-W 218/5 in (43.4 overs); Richa dismissed at 96
    Team Sportstar
  2. After Bajrang and Sakshi, Vinesh returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards
    PTI
  3. FIFA suspends new agent rules worldwide until case in Europe settled
    Reuters
  4. PKL LIVE Score, Telugu Titans 26-34 U Mumba: Rajnish fights back for Titans; UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi later; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arjun Erigaisi: Not the best feeling to finish second on tiebreaks
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA suspends new agent rules worldwide until case in Europe settled
    Reuters
  2. Pochettino says ‘crazy to think’ he won’t be involved in Chelsea’s Jan transfer window
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal must do better in both boxes to win Premier League, says Arteta
    Reuters
  4. Milan’s Bennacer back in Algeria squad for Africa Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  5. Turkey Super Cup final, set to be played in Saudi, cancelled amid row
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: IND-W 218/5 in (43.4 overs); Richa dismissed at 96
    Team Sportstar
  2. After Bajrang and Sakshi, Vinesh returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards
    PTI
  3. FIFA suspends new agent rules worldwide until case in Europe settled
    Reuters
  4. PKL LIVE Score, Telugu Titans 26-34 U Mumba: Rajnish fights back for Titans; UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi later; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arjun Erigaisi: Not the best feeling to finish second on tiebreaks
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment