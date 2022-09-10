FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Odisha CM Patnaik launches host city logo for Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Saturday launched the official Host City Logo of the state for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India, scheduled to be held between October 11-30 across Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra, will be the first FIFA women’s competition to be held in India and the first FIFA competition to be hosted by the state of Odisha.

Host India – drawn alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil – will be playing all of its group stage games at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The official Host City Logo of Odisha is a composite that presents the official emblem of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India beside a specially designed artwork that showcases the rich cultural heritage, vibrant sporting ecosystem and overall splendour of the state.

The event also inaugurated a special initiative for school children called the Kick Off The Dream Football carnival. This carnival, aimed at introducing football to children and leveraging its power to normalize gender-inclusive participation, features fun football-themed games and activities as well as one five-a-side football pitch and two three-a-side football pitches. The Kick Off the Dream Football Carnival will engage nearly 60,000 school children over 35 days and conclude on October 17, 2022.