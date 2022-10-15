Football

FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup, October 15: When, where to watch, schedule

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup matches happening on Saturday, October 15.

Team Sportstar
15 October, 2022 06:15 IST
Morocco’s players celebrate after winning their match against India on Thursday.

Morocco’s players celebrate after winning their match against India on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Spain and China will face Mexico and Columbia, respectively for a battle to top group C in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

What happened on Friday?

India 0-3 Morocco

India lost 3-0 against Morocco in its second Group A match of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. The defeat ends the Blue Tigresses' quarterfinal hopes in the competition.

Three second-half goals from Doha El Madani, Yasmine Zouhir and Djennah Cherif saw the young Atlas Lionesses earn their first-ever points in an under-17 Women’s World Cup match.

Unlike the opening against the United States of America (USA), India looked more solid at the back with an improved sense of clearing and better marking, especially in the first-half.

Starting with three changes, India head coach Thomas Dennerby replaced Anjali Munda with Keisham Melody Chanu between the sticks, while Babina Lisham started in the middle of the park. Babina put in a good performance in the opening 45 minutes and tracked back to contribute in defence during Morocco's counter-attacks.

At half-time, India limited Morocco to zero goals with nine interceptions and 18 passes in the attacking third — a significant improvement from the last match against the USA.

India was on course to manage at least a point, but hopes were squashed when a handball by Naketa in the 50th minute gifted Morocco a penalty. El Madani converted her spot-kick.

The goal acted as a catalyst for the handful of away fans – travelling from France and Morocco – as drums started rolling with the red flag wrapped around them.

Morocco got its second in the 62nd minute. Melody could not hold on to Samya Masnaoui's cross from the right and skipper Yasmine was in the right place at the right time to tap the ball in.

India came closest to scoring in the competition when Anita Kumari got a through ball in the 83rd minute and was one-on-one with Morocco keeper Wissal Titah, who had come off her line. Kumari tried to slot the ball past Titah, but she used her feet to block Anita's shot and deny India its opening World Cup goal.

Morocco scored its third in second-half injury time with a brilliant counter-attack. Masnaoui threaded an accurate through ball for Cherif between two Indian defenders and the latter kept her composure to slot the ball in the net past an outstretched Melody.

The loss ends India's hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals, with its last match against Brazil being a dead rubber. On the contrary, Morocco will listen to its roars of “Maghreb! Maghreb!” on a loop as it looks to build on this win, against a strong USA team in its last group-stage match.

Other results: Brazil 1-1 United States; New Zealand 0-4 Nigeria; Germany 6-0 Chile

October 15, Saturday schedule
France vs Tanzania - 4:30pm IST
China vs Colomnia - 4:30pm IST
Spain vs Mexico - 8:00pm IST
Japan vs Canada - 8:00pm IST
Where to watch the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup?
The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Network in India.
The matches will also be streamed live on the Voot and JioTV app and website.

