FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: USA vs Nigeria quarterfinal delayed due to adverse weather and rain

The first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup quarterfinal between the United States of America and Nigeria at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has been delayed due to the adverse weather.

21 October, 2022 16:44 IST
View of the ground from the media box at the DY Patil Stadium.

View of the ground from the media box at the DY Patil Stadium. | Photo Credit: Aneesh Dey

The first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup quarterfinal between the United States of America and Nigeria at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has been delayed due to adverse weather.

The match between the USA and Nigeria was scheduled for a 4:30 PM IST kick-off, but a loud clap of thunder during the national anthem of Nigeria forced the authorities to delay the kick-off.

The match is expected to be delayed until further notice by the authorities. For now, it is still raining at the stadium and covers have come on to the pitch. Once the rain subsides and weather becomes conducive for the match, the players are expected to have another round of warm-up before kick-off.

