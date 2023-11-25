FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: France beats Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter semifinal

Ismail Bouneb scored the winning goal as France beat Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter the semifinals of the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup at the Manahan Stadium in Indonesia on Saturday.
The French will play the winner of the match between Morocco and Mali in the semifinal, who will be in action later today
More to follow.
