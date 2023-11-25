MagazineBuy Print

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: France beats Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter semifinal

Ismail Bouneb scored the winning goal as France beat Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter the semifinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia on Saturday.

Nov 25, 2023

Team Sportstar
France’s Ismail Bouneb (right) scored the goal in the winner in 83rd minute as his team made its way into the semifinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023.
