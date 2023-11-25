MagazineBuy Print

FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinals: Full schedule, all you need to know, teams, squads, live streaming info

The 19th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup has already seen some upsets, with the finalists of the two previous editions getting knockout out of the tournament already.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 19:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The semifinals of the U-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 will be played on November 28, with all four teams in action at the Manahan Stadium.
Representative Image: The semifinals of the U-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 will be played on November 28, with all four teams in action at the Manahan Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Image: The semifinals of the U-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 will be played on November 28, with all four teams in action at the Manahan Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

The semifinalists of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 were finalised when Mali beat Morocco at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. The 19th edition of the tournament has already seen some upsets, with the finalists of the two previous editions getting knockout out of the tournament already.

Brazil, the defending champion, was humbled by fierce rival Argentina in the quarterfinal while England, the World Cup winner in the 2017 edition, failed to make it past the round of 16, losing 1-2 to eventual quarterfinalist Uzbekistan.

Who are the semifinalists in the FIFA U17 World Cup 2023?

The following countries have made it to the semifinals of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2023:

  • Argentina
  • Germany
  • France
  • Mali

When are the semifinals of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2023?

The semifinals of the U-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 will be played on the following dates:

  • Semifinal 1: Argentina vs Germany - November 28, 2023 - 2:00 pm IST
  • Semifinal 2: France vs Mali - November 28, 2023 - 5:30 pm IST

When and where to watch FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal?

The U17 FIFA World Cup will not be live telecast in India. However, it can be live streamed on FanCode.

