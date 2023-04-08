FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: We have four stars, hope to get the fifth, says Alex Morgan

When Alex Morgan (then just 22) of the United States of America (USA) scored the opening goal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in 2011 and then assisted another in extra time, she, playing her first World Cup, would have thought the match was won.

Japan, however, beat the USA 3-1 on penalties to clinch the title.

Four years later, Alex and her team went on to win the World Cup and defend it in 2019, with the striker scoring seven goals in the process.

Football is a game of minute margins – one that can land you on either side of history. No one would know it better than the forward, now 33.

FILE PHOTO: Alex Morgan of USA scores a goal during the International friendly fixture match against the New Zealand Football Ferns. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With just over 100 days left for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Alex has her eyes set on the title, with the US Women’s National Team entering the competition as the defending champion.

“We are doing all preparations we can to be ready for the World Cup. For some of us, it’s our fourth go. We have four stars right now and we’re just hoping to get the fifth one,” she said.

Alex, the country’s highest active goalscorer and the third-highest in women’s football at the moment, talked about the specific preparations the team is taking to get ready for the premier football tournament.

“The pressure to perform, for each player, gets bigger every day. It is just (about) fine-tuning things a little more frequently, from set-pieces to filming more frequently to see the way we are going to play and how we are going to apply that in the World Cup and look at the teams who we can face at the World Cup,” she said.

Alex has had a career spanning around three World Cups. From losing the final in 2011 as a 22-year-old to winning it twice in the next two editions, the forward has aced the art of winning over heartbreaks.

Returning from pregnancy in time for the 2020 Olympics, Alex guided her team to a bronze medal. In 2022, it was her spot-kick against Canada that not only sealed the CONCACAF Championship but also a spot in the next Olympics (Paris 2024) for the red-and-white stripes.

In February, Alex scored an absolute stunner against Brazil to win her fifth SheBelieves Cup and also became the player with most goals after returning from maternity in USWNT history (14).

But the forward’s focus is now stuck on the Golden Trophy – one that she has won twice.

“There’s a lot more focus on the World Cup. The word ‘World Cup’ is brought up at least five times a day,” smiled Alex, “ But it’s a good thing because this is what we worked for our entire life and definitely every four years its ramps up a few months before (the tournament).”

When Alex made her debut in the team, she was welcomed by stars such as Abby Wambach, Kristine Lilly and Carli Lloyd and the team went on to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals between 2000 to 2012.

However, during the same time, the US – which had won the 1999 FIFA World Cup – could not finish on top until 2015. That is something the veterans of the current squad, such as Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Julie Ertz and Alex herself will have to ensure in Australia and New Zealand.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side has shown promise in youngsters such as Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman. With Alex up front, the team will not only look to fire on all cylinders but will hope the junior-senior chemistry works in perfect harmony.

“There’s definitely a mix of veteran and experienced to a little inexperienced. There are players who have made a mark in such a short period of time, players such as Trinity, Sophia and Naomi Girma to name a few.

They have shown that they belong here and (will stay) for many, many years. So, it’s exciting to see what they can do in the World Cup and how they can be a huge factor in us being successful this summer,” Alex said.

The United States is drawn in Group E alongside Vietnam, Portugal and its opponent in the 2019 World Cup final, the Netherlands. This will also be the first World Cup without Jill Ellis, the coach with a Midas Touch, who led the team to two World Cup titles.

Andonovski – who coached the team to win the CONCACAF Women’s Championship last year – would also be under pressure to perform in what would be his first truly global tournament.

Alex, meanwhile will have to channel Abby Wambach in both finding the net from the final third and inspiring the next generation that is making its way into the senior squad.