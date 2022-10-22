Football

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 draw: Defending champion USA to face Netherlands in group stage

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20.

Team Sportstar
22 October, 2022 13:02 IST
Jill Ellis, former United States team coach, carries the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy during the Powhiri ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 draw in Auckland, New Zealand.

Jill Ellis, former United States team coach, carries the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy during the Powhiri ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 draw in Auckland, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion USA was drawn to face the Netherlands in the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup during the draw ceremony held in Auckland on Saturday.

The two teams had faced each other in the final of the previous edition in 2019 which USA won 2-0.

European champion England was drawn along with China in Group D.

The 2023 edition, first to have 32 teams, will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20 with the first fixture to be played between the Kiwis and Norway in Auckland.

So far, 29 teams have qualified for the tournament. Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Tapei, Haiti, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Portugal, Senegal and Thailand will compete for the remaining three spots in a tournament which will be held from February 17 to 23 in Auckland.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 - Groups
A
New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
B
Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
C
Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
D
England, (Group B play-off winner), Denmark, China
E
USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, (Group A play-off winner)
F
France, Jamaica, Brazil, (Group C play-off winner)
G
Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
H
Germany, Morocco, Colombia, Korea
Play-off fixtures
Group A
Portugal vs winner of Cameroon vs Thailand
Group B
Chile vs winner of Senegal vs Haiti
Group C
(Winner of Chinese Taipei vs Paraguay) vs (Winner of Papua New Guinea vs Panama)

